Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,074,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Sotera Health stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

