Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Shares of FSV opened at $182.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

