Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 189,045 Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BRF by 127.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89.

BRF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

