Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 295,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in News by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 930,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,415,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in News by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NWS stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

