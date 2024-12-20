Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 60.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Crane NXT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $56.96 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W raised Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

