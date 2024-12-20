Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.01 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

