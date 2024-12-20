Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.04 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2,542.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 113,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

SPB opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

