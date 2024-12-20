Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. Stephens started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

FHB opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

