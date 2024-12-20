Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Newell Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

