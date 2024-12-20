Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $865,000 Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,161 shares of company stock worth $2,688,824 in the last three months.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

LLYVK opened at $67.45 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.