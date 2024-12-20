Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Ryerson worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 715,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $5,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 2,131,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryerson news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RYI opened at $19.79 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $630.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

