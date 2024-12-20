Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $308.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $371.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

