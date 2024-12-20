Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,984.37. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $2.61 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.