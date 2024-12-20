Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.12 Million in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radware by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 15.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 78.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Radware to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Radware Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.51 million, a P/E ratio of -368.44 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.
About Radware
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
