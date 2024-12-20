Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 162,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 306,479 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $8.70 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $625.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Cognyte Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

