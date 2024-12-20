Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4,931.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,216,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,198 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

