Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 170,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of WF stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

