Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,124 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $327,793.70. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $364.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

