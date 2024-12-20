Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,525 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 487.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $32.23 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

