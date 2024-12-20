Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,763 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $50.97 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,202 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,585.12. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,863. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

