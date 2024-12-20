Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,754 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of NETGEAR worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 66.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,726.70. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.86.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

