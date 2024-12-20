Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 31,631 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 477.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

