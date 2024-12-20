Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 334 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14,833.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PAG opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day moving average of $157.85.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

