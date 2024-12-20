Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 48,277 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Five9 were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,620,000 after buying an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210,836 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,543 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,289.58. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

