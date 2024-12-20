Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $815,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.