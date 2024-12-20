Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 380,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEP

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.