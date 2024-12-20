Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 802.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 30.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $79.79 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

