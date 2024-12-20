Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,987,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 360,164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.9 %

StoneX Group Company Profile

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

