QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS opened at $4.73 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $1,063,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,923.99. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,876.69. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

