RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 162.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 416.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $310.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.82. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $240.36 and a 52-week high of $346.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

