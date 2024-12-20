RCM Technologies Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) recently conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on December 12, 2024. During the meeting, several significant matters were voted upon and decided upon by the attending stockholders.

Get alerts:

The voting results included the election of four individuals to serve on the company’s Board of Directors. The elected nominees, Bradley S. Vizi, Chigozie O. Amadi, Swarna Srinivas Kakodkar, and Jayanth S. Komarneni, were chosen to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected and qualified. The voting results showed that all four nominees received substantial support from the stockholders.

In addition to the election of board members, the stockholders also ratified WithumSmith+Brown, PC, as the independent registered public accounting firm for RCM Technologies for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2024. The decision to ratify WithumSmith+Brown, PC was well-supported by the stockholders, as indicated by the voting results.

Furthermore, the stockholders voted on an advisory basis to approve the compensation of the company’s named executive officers for the year 2023. The voting results reflected the stockholders’ opinion on the matter, with a substantial number of votes in favor of the proposed compensation package.

Overall, the annual meeting of stockholders for RCM Technologies, Inc. ended with positive outcomes for the company in terms of board elections, audit firm ratification, and executive compensation approval. The company remains committed to transparency and shareholder engagement as it moves forward in its operational and strategic endeavors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RCM Technologies’s 8K filing here.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles