Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.90 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.42). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 143,348 shares traded.

Redcentric Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.90. The company has a market cap of £180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

