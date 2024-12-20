RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

