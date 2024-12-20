Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $2,793,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,173. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

