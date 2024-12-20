SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stake Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of SiTime worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $78,498.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,632.50. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,515,280. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock worth $7,202,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.70. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

