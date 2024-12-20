Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2024

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREGGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.62. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 8,233 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CREG

Smart Powerr Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.