Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.62. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 8,233 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

