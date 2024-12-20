SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,263 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 518,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.