SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 46,059 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 241,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CWI opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $30.93.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.