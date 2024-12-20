SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after buying an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

