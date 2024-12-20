Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.28.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,504.25. This trade represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Spire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Spire by 28.6% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $3.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.16%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

