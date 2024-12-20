Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,195 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.87% of Standard BioTools worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 433.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.99 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

