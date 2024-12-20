State Street Corp Sells 76,892 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,892 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $43,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

