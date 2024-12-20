Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.38 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 15,506 shares traded.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Steppe Cement Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 10%.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.