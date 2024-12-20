Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2024

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCMGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.38 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 15,506 shares traded.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Steppe Cement Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 10%.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.