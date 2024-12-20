StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of StepStone Group worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 442.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on StepStone Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $204,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 686,516 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,653. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $1,908,856. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.