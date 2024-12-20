Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,405 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insperity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 21.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

