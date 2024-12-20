Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avient by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 35.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

