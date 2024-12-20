Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,924 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 26.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,071,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortis by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,142,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after buying an additional 512,103 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortis by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,747,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 507,068 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 395,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 318,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,151,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,164,000 after acquiring an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

