Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 52,428 shares.

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of £5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and export of medical products for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

