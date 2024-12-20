Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE SKT opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

In other Tanger news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tanger by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Tanger by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

