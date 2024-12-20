TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $2,414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,777.60. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $684,860.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,500.85. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,095. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

SNX opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

